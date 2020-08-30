Police: OSU football player injured in shooting on Ohio State campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Haskell Garrett, 22, was injured during a shooting near the Ohio State campus, early Sunday morning.

The Columbus Division of Police says officers found a trail of blood and a shell casing near the 400 block of Chittenden Avenue around 12:28 a.m.

The trail led officers to the 40 block of East 11th Avenue where 22-year-old Haskell Garrett was found, according to police.

Police state that the victim was shot in the cheeks of his face. Medics transported the victim to the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in stable condition. Garrett is a senior defensive lineman at Ohio State.

Police continue to investigate the incident.