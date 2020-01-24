Police release detailed information of a high-speed chase near Shadyside

(WTRF)- Three people were arrested after police were lead on a high-speed chase on Route 7 yesterday evening.

Today police released detailed information on the chase.

Police say that the vehicle was pulled over in Shadyside, OH and while a passenger was being arrested for felony drug warrants the driver fled the scene.

During the chase, the suspect reached speeds of over 100 MPH.

Police say during the chase the vehicle struck an unoccupied civilian vehicle and rammed a Bellaire police cruiser head-on, causing major damage to the cruiser.

The officer was not injured.

The driver was 44-year-old Rodrican Pavlick.

Pavlick was transported to a local hospital after stating he swallowed heroin and fentanyl wand was later transported to Belmont County Jail.

Pavlick was charged with aggravated vehicular assault F-2, Tampering with evidence F-3, DUI, Criminal Damaging, Failing to comply F-3, Two counts of trafficking cocaine F-1 and trafficking heroin F-3.

Another passenger, 40-year-old Jason Callpare of Bellaire, OH was charged with obstructing official business.

The female passenger, Brittany Foster of Bellaire, OH, was arrested for pending drug warrants and was also charged with possession of heroin and cocaine.

A search warrant was executed at a local hotel using evidence from the traffic stop where over 50 grams of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl were recovered.