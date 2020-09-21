Police say 1 person dead in shooting at Ohio shopping mall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — One person is dead after a shooting outside a gun show at a former shopping mall in Ohio.

Franklin County Public Information Officer Marc Gofstein says detectives had not identified a suspect in the shooting around 4 p.m. Sunday at the Westland Mall building in west Columbus.

The identity of the victim, who died at the scene, was withheld until authorities could contact next of kin. T

he shooting occurred in the parking lot of the building, a former shopping mall where visitors were leaving the Westland Mall Gun Show.

