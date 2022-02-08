Police searching for endangered missing 31-year-old Ohio woman

(WJW) — A search effort is underway for an endangered missing Wayne County woman who was last seen in Peoria, Arizona.

31-year-old Jennifer Barnett, who is believed to be traveling with her boyfriend, was last seen near Old Carefree Highway and Lake Pleasant Parkway in Peoria.

Barnett is 5’06” and 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what clothing she was last seen wearing.

Police say she was last known to be traveling in a Silver 2008 Dodge Durango with an Ohio license plate of JLV9603.

Her family recently received a call that Jennifer may be in danger. They haven’t heard from her in days and tell FOX 8 her phone has been turned off. Her mother shared a picture of the teddy bear with the FOX 8 I-Team below that she says her daughter always has with her.

Teddy bear belonging to missing Wayne County woman (Credit: Brenda Hughes)

If you know any information about Jennifer’s whereabouts please call the Peoria Police Department at (623) 773-8311.

To help find other missing people cases featured here on FOX 8, check out our missing page.