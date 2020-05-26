Police searching for missing 5-year-old boy last seen at Ohio campground

PEEBLES, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio authorities believe a 5-year-old boy is injured, lost or missing.
Last seen at the Mineral Springs Lake Resort campground at 5:10 p.m. Monday, Ohio law enforcement has issued an endangered missing child alert for Cameron Walters.
At the time of his disappearance, Walters was wearing dark cargo shorts with no shirt. He has blonde hair and is about 45 pounds.
Anyone with information can call the Adams County Sheriff’s Officeat 937-544-2314.
