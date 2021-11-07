Police: Two women found dead in Ohio shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – Authorities in Ohio say two women were killed in shooting in Toledo over the weekend.

Police responding to a Shotspotter alert of possible gunfire at about 7 a.m. Sunday found the women on a street in central Toledo.

Police said one woman was found in the driver’s seat of a sedan and the other was lying in the street next to the open passenger-side door.

Sgt. Brian Smith said the Lucas County coroner’s office was working to confirm their identities, the Toledo Blade reported. No arrests were immediately reported. A neighbor reported hearing about 10 shots.

Police opened a homicide investigation.