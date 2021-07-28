Powerball to offer players another night to win

POWERBALL® players will soon get the chance to start the week in a winning way with a new Monday night drawing!

The new Monday drawing will join the lineup of Powerball drawings, currently held on Wednesday and Saturday, on August 23, 2021 at 10:59 p.m. ET.

“America’s jackpot game is picking up the pace to deliver bigger jackpots to our players,” said May Scheve Reardon, Powerball Product Group Chair and Missouri Lottery Executive Director. “Players have let us know they want to play for bigger jackpots, and we want Powerball to deliver on their expectations.”

Players can watch the new Monday night drawing live online at Powerball.com with a new live stream feature that launched earlier this summer; the Monday drawing will also be broadcast live by participating television stations.

The Powerball Product Group anticipates adding the Monday drawing will result in larger, faster-growing jackpots. The group also expects to see an increase in the number of cash prizes and jackpots awarded on an annual basis. Adding a third drawing will not change the Powerball game odds or set cash prizes. Players will continue to choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26. The Power Play® add-on feature will also be available for an additional $1 per play to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

All 48 U.S. lotteries will sell tickets for the Powerball drawing on Monday nights. Ticket sales from a third weekly drawing will contribute to funding vital public programs and services in each jurisdiction where the Powerball game is sold.

Since its first drawing in 1992, Powerball has raised $25 billion for good causes supported by state lotteries.