ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Elves at Santa booths in malls often have lots of stories to tell.



But one elf at the Ohio Valley Mall might top the list.



She went into labor at the Santa booth on Saturday at the Ohio Valley Mall in St. Clairsville.



7News Reporter DK Wright learned all the details about this joyful bundle.

Elf Maria White and newborn elf-in-training Bryson Lee

Elf Maria White is usually a ball of energy. Saturday was different.

“She seemed a little slower, and she seemed to have a backache.” Jen Olshawsky

Santa Booth manager

“Nobody delivers more packages than I do, but I do not deliver babies!” Santa

Early on this fateful day, Maria lay on the couch and posed for pictures in her elf costume.



Santa even got a catcher’s mitt and stood at her feet, ready for anything.

“Well, I think Santa’s always that ready. I mean, that’s what Santa’s supposed to do.” Santa

But things progressed quickly.



The head elf called 911

“And I said we have an elf in active labor at the Santa booth, and there was a little pause, and I said no, we’re serious. OK, how do we get there?” Jen Olshawsky

Santa Booth manager

Paramedics got Maria to the hospital in time to deliver baby boy Bryson Lee, 6 pounds 6 ounces of Christmas joy.



At the Santa booth, he’s already signed up for their birthday club.

“He’s an honorary member and he is the next generation of elves.” Jen Olshawsky

Santa Booth manager

And they couldn’t be prouder of Maria.

“We love her and she’s really a great young lady.” Santa

The baby’s due date was December 13, but he apparently just couldn’t wait.