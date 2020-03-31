Pres. Trump approves major disaster declaration for Ohio

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — President Donald Trump Tuesday approved a major disaster declaration for the State of Ohio.
The declaration opens up federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in areas affected by COVID-19 coronavirus.
Federal funding is now available to state and eligible local governments and some nonprofit organizations.
Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named James K. Joseph as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.
Latest Posts:
- ‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 31, 2020
- With Americans staying home to combat COVID-19 spread, oil prices plummet — endangering jobs
- Coronavirus response: Trump admin makes health care changes to address patient surge
- Obamacare lawsuit moves forward as newly unemployed apply
- NAL Committed To Playing In 2020