Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Pres. Trump approves major disaster declaration for Ohio

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — President Donald Trump Tuesday approved a major disaster declaration for the State of Ohio.

The declaration opens up federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in areas affected by COVID-19 coronavirus.

Federal funding is now available to state and eligible local governments and some nonprofit organizations.

Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named James K. Joseph as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

