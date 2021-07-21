President Joe Biden to visit Ohio on Wednesday

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 15: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the East Room of the White House on July 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. During what is likely her last official visit to Washington, Merkel and Biden discussed their shared priorities on climate change and defense; and Biden voiced his concerns about the Nord Stream 2 Russian natural gas pipeline. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden will be back in Ohio on Wednesday

The president travels to Cincinnati on Wednesday to push his economic policies. It’s the third visit of his presidency to Ohio, the only state Biden lost that he has visited multiple times as president.

Ohio was once an electoral prize that could decide who occupied the White House, but its embrace of Republicans has tightened over the past decade.

The visit is a testament to Biden’s belief that going straight to voters will help to cross a barbed political divide.