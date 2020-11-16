Trump appears to slight DeWine, tweets ‘Who will be running for Governor’ in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Donald Trump appeared to respond Monday morning to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine saying that the president will not be reelected.

“Who will be running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio?” Trump tweeted Monday morning. “Will be hotly contested!”

Who will be running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio? Will be hotly contested! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

Last week, DeWine — a Republican like Trump — gave an interview in which he acknowledged that Democrat Joe Biden had defeated Trump in the presidential election, even as Trump continues to allege election misconduct and his campaign has pressed lawsuits in multiple states.

“Look, I think we need to consider the former vice president as the president-elect. Joe Biden is the president-elect,” DeWine said. “(Trump’s) campaign has every right to go into court. Our courts are open. Our courts are the best place, frankly, to adjudicate facts.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine became one of the highest-profile sitting Republicans to acknowledge Joe Biden’s victory today, going a step further than his Monday statement and calling Biden the president-elect pic.twitter.com/en14L5jfGc — POLITICO (@politico) November 12, 2020

Trump has yet to concede the election, even though most news agencies, including NBC News and the Associated Press, have declared Biden the winner.

DeWine is eligible to seek a second term in 2022. Although he has been criticized by some in his party of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, no Republican has yet to say he will challenge DeWine in the primary.