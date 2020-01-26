Proposal would create Ohio database of convicted sex buyers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio lawmakers have introduced a bill to create a database of individuals convicted of trying to buy sex.

Supporters say the legislation backed by Attorney General David Yost is aimed at shining a light on traffickers who sell women and on men who purchase sex.

State Rep. Rick Carfagna is a Republican from Genoa Township in suburban Columbus. He says the bill goes after the demand side of prostitution and that it could provide the deterrent needed to stop people from soliciting sex.

Individuals would drop off the database if five years pass without another conviction.

Latest Posts: