Proposed bill could leave Ohio casinos without sportsbooks

CLEVELAND (AP) — Legislation enacted by the Ohio Senate to legalize sports betting in the state could leave casinos in Cleveland, Cincinnati and Columbus out in the cold.

The bill passed Wednesday limits the number of brick-and-mortar sportsbooks based on county population and gives professional sports teams priority in obtaining licenses.

For example, the bill allows for three sportsbooks in Cuyahoga County where there are three professional sports teams, a casino and a racino.

A spokesperson for a coalition representing professional sports teams said he could not comment on what their individual plans are for pursing gaming licenses.