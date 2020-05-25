Rallies continue across Buckeye State despite reopenings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Businesses across the Buckeye State are slowly reopening, but one group continues to hold rallies to voice their opposition with the governor’s actions.

‘Free Ohio Now’ believes orders set by Gov. Mike DeWine were unconstitutional and all establishments should be allowed to reopen with zero restrictions.

I believe everyone can social distance and do everything right without having them policed—that’s my personal opinion. Rick Barron, organizer

Barron says he is happy that businesses are beginning to reopen, but views the governor’s order as ‘unfair.’

