TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWSD) is celebrating their 90th Anniversary this year. To celebrate the milestone, they are taking time to reflect on their history.

Established in 1933, MWCD provides flood reduction, water conservation and recreational opportunities for 18 counties in southeastern Ohio including Ashland, Belmont, Carroll, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Holmes, Knox, Licking, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Richland, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas, Washington and Wayne.

MWCD and Dennison Railroad Depot Museum partnered up to showcase an exhibit that outlines the district’s history starting with the Great Flood of 1913 that devastated the region, all the way up to present day.

Tuscarawas County, Ohio: Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District is partnering up with Dennison Railroad Depot Museum to celebrate their 90th anniversary! I got a behind the scenes tour of their exhibit and will have more details tonight on @WTRF7News at 6 pic.twitter.com/5OXNKQCoG0 — Annalise Murphy (@AMurphyNews) May 31, 2023

“As we were looking at how do we celebrate our 90th anniversary and where can we have perhaps a historical exhibit that lays out our foundation from, you know, the flood of 1913 to our foundation establishment in the 1930s, and then all of the great works that we’ve done since that time? We looked at our home county, Tuscarawas County, we’re headquartered here in Tuscarawas/New Philadelphia, and the Dennison Depot was a clear choice.” Ethan Zucal | Engagement Outreach Coordinator, MWCD

The exhibition officially opens to the public this Saturday and will remain in the musuem for a year. Stay tuned for a behind-the-scenes look into the exhibit and interviews with the coordinators on 7News.