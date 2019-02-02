Rep. Bill Johnson invites East Liverpool police officer to State of the Union Video

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF) - In 2017, Officer Chris Green of the East Liverpool P.D. made headlines across the country while on a drug arrest -- except it wasn't for the arrest itself.

During the course of the arrest, deadly Fentanyl powder somehow made its way onto his shirt, which caused him to overdose accidentally not too long after. After several doses of Narcan and a visit to the local hospital, Green was alright.

Now, the suspect is serving a six-and-a-half year prison sentence, while Officer Green will be in Washington, D.C. at the State of the Union, courtesy of Rep. Bill Johnson (R - Marietta).

"I'm pleased that K-9 Officer Chris Green accepted my invitation to be my guest at this year's State of the Union," Rep. Johnson said. "His experience is a shocking reminder about the hazards our law enforcement officers and first responders face every day. It also highlights the dangers of opioids and other drugs on our streets. Inviting Officer Green is one small way I can say 'thank you to him and those committed to making our communities safer."

The State of the Union Address is scheduled to take place on next Tuesday, February 5.