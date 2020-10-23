Report: Man told police his name is ‘Johnny Appleseed’ after fight with knife, gun in Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a man after investigating a report of a fight involving a gun and knife in Boardman.

Around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 5200 block of Trotter Dr.

A man told police he was the designated driver for Charles Cialella and a woman, and that Cialella was upset about returning home from the bar early.

He said he confronted Cialella after Cialella shoved the woman during an argument. He said Cialella said, “I’m done” and went to the kitchen, where he grabbed a knife.

According to a police report, the two men were involved in a struggle after the man tried to grab the knife from Cialella, and the knife cut the man’s hand.

The man told police he “blacked out” and didn’t remember much after that.

Police said the woman confirmed the fight did happen, saying she grabbed a gun from inside the house after Cialella held a knife to the man’s throat. She said Cialella eventually dropped the knife in the kitchen sink and walked out of the house, according to the report.

Police said the two didn’t want to press charges against Cialella.

Officers said they found the loaded gun in the house and the knife in the sink.

Officers tried questioning Cialella, but said he smelled like alcohol and wasn’t cooperating, identifying himself as “Johnny Appleseed.”

Officers arrested Cialella and charged him with inducing panic, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.

Police said during the booking process, Cialella continued to be uncooperative, pulling his pants down and calling the officers names.