Report: Ohio mom slept through child cutting his foot, calling 911

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police arrested a mother Tuesday morning after they said she slept through her young son getting hurt and calling 911.

Officers responded to a house in the 400 block of Parkman Rd. NW just before 5:30 a.m. after a 3-year-old called 911.

The little boy said he could not wake his mom, according to a police report.

When police got there, family members who live across the street came over and forced the door down to let themselves and officers inside, the report says.

They found the boy upstairs, still on the phone, and his foot was bleeding.

One of the family members picked up the child and shook his mother, 28-year-old Morgan Bailey, to wake her up.

Police said she woke up, sat up, looked at the officers, then went back to sleep.

The family member yelled at her to wake her up again, police said.

Bailey told them she had no idea her son called 911.

Officers said during this time, the child’s father came home and told them to “get the f*** out of my house.” He said the boy only had a small cut on his foot and police had no business being there, according to the report.

Officers said there was blood all over the mattress, comforter, floor and hallway.

Dispatchers said the boy was on the phone with them for 31 minutes.

Bailey was arrested and faces a charge of endangering children.