Report: Ohio woman passed out in Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru with kids in backseat

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman is facing charges after police received a report that she was passed out behind the wheel of a car in the Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru with three children in the backseat.

Officers were called to the Dunkin’ Donuts on W. Market Street around 10 p.m. Wednesday, where they reported that the vehicle was pulling out of the drive-thru with no lights on. Officers stopped the car in the parking lot, according to a police report.

Police said the driver, 28-year-old Jessica Appleberry, smelled of alcohol, was slurring her words and was unsteady on her feet. According to the report, she admitted to drinking two shots of Hennessy to celebrate the life of a deceased family member.

Police said she failed a field sobriety test and agreed to take a blood test.

She was arrested and charged with OVI and child endangering.

The children in the vehicle, listed in a police report as ages 4, 5 and 11, were given to a family member.