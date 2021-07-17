Robinson-Shuba “A Handshake for the Century” statue unveiling

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Today at 9 a.m., the Robinson-Shuba Commemorative Statue will be unveiled at Wean Park in downtown Youngstown.

The dedication memorializes “A Handshake for a Century” when Youngstown native George “Shotgun” Shuba shook hands with Jackie Robinson, making it the first handshake of Black and white players on a professional baseball diamond.

Project leaders hope to inspire better relations among people of different racial backgrounds.

The handshake and the statue to commemorate it has gained national attention.

The original unveiling was planned for April 18, which was the 75th anniversary of the handshake. However, due to the pandemic, they decided to reschedule.

First News will begin coverage online around 8:55 a.m. right before the dedication ceremony begins at 9.