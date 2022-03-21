RICHMOND, Ohio (WTRF) Amid the rumors surrounding the potential sale or closure of Energy Harbor’s W.H. Sammis Plant in Stratton, Edison Local Board of Education officials are saying it is too soon to tell how big of a hit they will take.

School board members said so far funding matters remain in the clear.

Superintendent Bill Beattie said in the board meeting that he has yet to confirm the news of the potential shutdown with company leaders so until then the district can only wait and see.

“There are two buckets,” Beattie said. “There’s real estate tax and the public utility property tax. Until they decide what’s going on, we have no clue.”

Officials are unsure how it would impact the public utility tax totals and figure the property tax loss could fall within the $2 million range.

Fortunately, the district says that most of its projects have been completed so they will not be affected.

For example, the unified athletic complex at EHS has already been paid for and is edging closer to completion. The softball and baseball fields are also complete and ready for play.

“It’s winding down. We have been practicing and holding scrimmages and they open March 28,” he said. “We’re very excited about everything coming to fruition and getting on the fields to play. We’ve been happy with the construction process and will have very classy facilities.”