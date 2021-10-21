Run the Jewels manager to co-teach OHIO music business course

INGLEWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 09: (EDITORS NOTE: This image has been converted to black and white.) Killer Mike (L) and El-P of Run the Jewels perform onstage during KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2017 at The Forum on December 9, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for KROQ)

Ohio University’s Scripps College of Communication is offering a new course focused on music marketing and the operational strategies of record labels and distribution outlets this coming spring semester.

The course will be co-taught by the Amaechi Uzoigwe, manager of the Grammy-nominated hip hop duo Run the Jewels, and associate professor and director of the School of Media Arts and Studies Josh Antonuccio.

“I’m humbled and honored to be joining Professor Josh Antonuccio as a Visiting Industry Professional next semester for his excellent music business course at Ohio University,” Uzoigwe said. “Being able to share my knowledge, experience and insights with aspiring music professionals and artists is a small way of repaying the community which has been so rewarding to me.”

The course, MDIA 4903: Record Labels, Marketing, and Distribution, will teach students marketing and outreach across traditional and emerging music platforms, entrepreneurship, and monetization strategies from the management, label, and artist vantage point.

“Amaechi has been at the forefront of entrepreneurial management and his insight will prove crucial for Ohio University students,” Antonuccio said. “His ability to broadcast and integrate the Run the Jewels brand across multiple platforms and successful partnerships is truly remarkable.”

Antonuccio said the course was created to build direct pipelines to the music industry for OHIO students. Each semester, he has brought in guest speakers to his classes both in person and virtually. Being able to learn and work with an experienced industry professional for multiple weeks, while getting real-time feedback on project work, was the logical next step.

“Getting as much direct input from leaders and change agents from within the music industry is imperative,” Antonuccio said. “The industry space is once again being re-imagined in real time, so having an active manager and entrepreneur to provide instruction and feedback is an exclusive opportunity for Ohio University students.”

Throughout the semester, students will create marketing plans and active strategies for album releases in 2022 and will assess new distribution models and opportunities for artist engagement.

Uzoigwe has been involved with OHIO students at past events in the Scripps College, including being one of the keynote speaker at this year’s Ohio University Music Industry Summit, where he joined Killer Mike and fellow manager Will Bronson for a conversation about managing and building the business of Run the Jewels.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Amaechi,” Antonuccio said. “As a serial entrepreneur and creative thinker in the music industry, he is a leader that continually inspires me.”