Scholarship fund planned for missing Ohio teen found dead

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) – A business owner and a volunteer search organizer are creating a scholarship fund in the name of an Ohio teen who went missing for weeks and was found dead inside the chimney of an unoccupied home.

The Port Clinton News-Herald reports Marc Wolfe, owner of a Port Clinton bait and tackle store, and search organizer Megan Lenthe plan to create a non-profit to oversee the scholarship fund in Harley Dilly’s name.

The 14-year-old boy was reported missing Dec. 20.

His body was found Monday across the street from his family’s Port Clinton home. His funeral is scheduled for Jan. 25.

