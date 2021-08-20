Search for missing Ohio woman goes international

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — The search for a missing Medina woman has now gone overseas.

53-year-old Jane Milota, who was last seen on August 9 in the Westfield area, has family living in Denmark, according to Medina Township police.

Police say the Denmark Consulate was notified of her disappearance and so was her family who also lives in the Demark area.

Milota was seen dropping off her son to work in Westfield Center and was expected to report to work later in the day at Arby’s but never show up. She’s not carrying her cell phone or her credit cards, according to police.

She was driving a brown Buick Enclave with the license plate number HCA7418.

Jane is 5’5″ and weighs 140 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has a Papa Smurf with a soccer ball tattoo on one calf and a butterfly tattoo on the other calf.

Police also say on their Facebook page, she was seen at a bike shop on August 5 four days before she went missing.

Police say they are not expecting foul play at this time.

If you see her car or know her whereabouts please call (330) 723-5191.