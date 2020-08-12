Search warrant leads to two arrested in Bellaire for drugs

Bellaire, OH- (WTRF)- Belmont County Sheriff’s Department and Bellaire Police executed a search warrant for trafficking meth that lead to two people being arrested.

Police searched the residence of 3715 Trumble Street.

Two people were arrested at the location.

Michael Heatherington Jr. was arrested for possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, obstructing justice and also being held on a probation violation of a previous drug related charge.

Heide Rose Crawford of Bellaire, OH was arrested for obstructing justice and possession of meth.

Both were taken to the Belmont County Jail.