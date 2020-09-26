Second teenager pleads guilty to manslaughter in photographer’s death

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — A second teenager has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a photographer at Hocking Hills State Park in 2019.
Jordan Buckley, 16, of Logan, accepted a similar plea agreement to Jaden Churchheus, 17, in the death of 44-year-old Chillicothe photographer Victoria Schafer. She was struck and killed by a log rolled off a cliff near Old Man’s Cave on Sept. 2, 2019, while shooting senior portraits.
Hocking County Common Pleas Judge John Wallace sentenced Buckley to a minimum of three years and a maximum of four and a half years. The sentence was stayed and the case transferred to juvenile court, where the sentence be reconsidered.
- 84-year-old man taking photos of boys outside Missouri grade school charged with child porn
- Oklahoma mom warns of the dangers of open-air carbon monoxide poisoning after her son dies after a day on the lake
- Dr. Fauci: U.S. still in the first wave, seasonal ‘challenge’ lies ahead
- Special employee at Ohio pizza place celebrates folding over 2.5 million pizza boxes
- VIDEO: Confirmed tornado touches down in Myrtle Beach