Second teenager pleads guilty to manslaughter in photographer’s death

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — A second teenager has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a photographer at Hocking Hills State Park in 2019.

Jordan Buckley, 16, of Logan, accepted a similar plea agreement to Jaden Churchheus, 17, in the death of 44-year-old Chillicothe photographer Victoria Schafer. She was struck and killed by a log rolled off a cliff near Old Man’s Cave on Sept. 2, 2019, while shooting senior portraits.

Hocking County Common Pleas Judge John Wallace sentenced Buckley to a minimum of three years and a maximum of four and a half years. The sentence was stayed and the case transferred to juvenile court, where the sentence be reconsidered.

