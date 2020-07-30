Sen. Brown calls for a greater stockpile of PPE in the U.S.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF) – One Ohio Senator is calling the COVID-19 pandemic “the great revealer” for bringing several issues to light.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown said one of those issues is the country’s lack of preparedness for a nationwide health crisis.

He explained the shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) resulted in healthcare workers getting sick in the early weeks of the pandemic.

The fact that we still have shortages of protective equipment, that nurses still use masks more days in a row than they should, than they’re told to, than they’d like to speaks volumes. Senator Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio

He plans to introduce the Protecting American Heroes Act, which would make stockpiling personal protective equipment a priority.

PPE, I mean to me it’s like the military. I mean, if you’re at war, if you have a huge public health crisis, you spend what you gotta spend to make us safe. In war you spend what you gotta spend to win the war and protect our soldiers every possible way. This is no different. Senator Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio

Senator Brown would like to see the PPE made in the United States whenever possible.

His said his legislation would make funding a national stockpile of emergency medical supplies mandatory.