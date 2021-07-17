Sen. Brown celebrates John Glenn Centennial

CLEVELAND, OHIO – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) spoke about his friend, John Glenn, as a part of a centennial celebration in New Concord.



Glenn was born on July 18, 1921 in Cambridge and was raised in New Concord where he met his late wife Annie. He served as a Democratic Senator from Ohio from 1974 to 1999, and passed away in 2016.



“It’s obvious how much the legacy of John and Annie means to this community,” said Brown. “They met here, they fell in love here – an infectious, inspiring love. And they carried the stories and the lessons and the values of Cambridge and New Concord with them, throughout their lives and their public service.”



He spoke about his friendship with the Glenns and how they both still inspire him to live by their example. “John knew, as he later wrote in his memoir that, ‘government can change people’s lives for the better,’” said Brown. “John believed in investing in the American people. He saw what the New Deal did for his family, and his future. There’s no reason we can’t do the same again today. And this time, we bring everyone along.”



Brown was joined at the event by his wife Connie Schultz, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author, Lyn Glenn, John and Annie’s daughter; Dr. Barb Hansen, Executive Director for John & Annie Glenn Museum; Jennifer Lyle, Mayor of New Concord; Dave Adams, Superintendent of the Eastern Muskingum School District; and Dr. Trevor Brown, Dean of the John Glenn College of Public Affairs at The Ohio State University. ###