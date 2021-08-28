Family, senator release statements on the passing of Ohio native, Navy Corpsman Max Soviak

CLEVELAND, OH – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) released the following statement today following the news that Navy Fleet Marine Force Hospital Corpsman Max Soviak was killed Thursday in Afghanistan. Corpsman Soviak was from Berlin Heights, Ohio.

Ohio Navy Corpsman killed in Afghanistan terror attacks

“Max Soviak, a Navy Fleet Marine Force Hospital Corpsman from Berlin Heights, died a hero serving his country and working to save the lives of those fleeing imminent danger. My thoughts are with his family, who received the hardest news any parent can hear. May the lives he worked to save be a comfort to all who knew and loved him. His selflessness and heroism will be his legacy.” Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH)

Our sister station, WJW in Cleveland, reports that Soviak was a 2017 graduate of Edison High School in Milan, Ohio where he played football and participated in wrestling and band.

The school’s football team paid tribute to him at their Friday night game, says WJW.

The family released a statement to WJW about their loss: