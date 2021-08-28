Family, senator release statements on the passing of Ohio native, Navy Corpsman Max Soviak

CLEVELAND, OH – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) released the following statement today following the news that Navy Fleet Marine Force Hospital Corpsman Max Soviak was killed Thursday in Afghanistan. Corpsman Soviak was from Berlin Heights, Ohio.
Ohio Navy Corpsman killed in Afghanistan terror attacks
“Max Soviak, a Navy Fleet Marine Force Hospital Corpsman from Berlin Heights, died a hero serving his country and working to save the lives of those fleeing imminent danger. My thoughts are with his family, who received the hardest news any parent can hear. May the lives he worked to save be a comfort to all who knew and loved him. His selflessness and heroism will be his legacy.”Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH)
Our sister station, WJW in Cleveland, reports that Soviak was a 2017 graduate of Edison High School in Milan, Ohio where he played football and participated in wrestling and band.
The school’s football team paid tribute to him at their Friday night game, says WJW.
The family released a statement to WJW about their loss:
On behalf of the entire Soviak family, we want to thank all those who have extended their support and prayers on the loss of our son, Max. Max was a wonderful son who loved his family, his community, and was proud to serve in the U.S. Navy. He was excited about the opportunities the Navy would offer him and planned to make the Navy a career. We are incredibly proud of his service to our country. As we mourn the loss of our son, we also mourn for the loss of the Marines and Soldier who were killed and pray for the speedy recovery of all of those wounded in Afghanistan. Words cannot express how heartbroken we are with this news and we will miss Max tremendously. As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for our family and we respectfully request that you honor our privacy. Thank you, The Soviak Family