Sen. Portman talks protecting manufacturing jobs, President’s trip to Ohio

CLYDE, Ohio (WTRF) – President Trump wished Governor Mike DeWine well on Thursday before his trip to the Whirlpool plant in Clyde, Ohio.

Ohio’s Senator Rob Portman said he’s glad to see the President visiting what he called the largest washing machine plant in the world.

Senator Portman sited tariffs put in place both during the Obama and Trump administrations to protect those jobs.

We started to see that foreign washing machines were coming into America unfairly. In other words, they were sold below their cost, which is dumping, and they were subsidized by these foreign governments and trying to take away our market share and take away our jobs. Senator Rob Portman (R) Ohio

He said both he and fellow Senator Sherrod Brown (D – Ohio) have worked to make sure foreign washing machines and other goods weren’t coming into the country unfairly at a lower cost, taking away those jobs.

Senator Portman added they also worked with the Trump Administration specifically to add additional global safeguards to keep countries from moving manufacturing operations from one country to another, avoiding the tariffs.

We just gotta be in my view more aggressive about that because America’s got relatively low tariffs. We’re pretty open to having exports come in, but we’ve gotta make sure they’re fairly traded. If that happens, we’ll be ok. You know, we know how to make things in Ohio. You know we can be efficient. Senator Rob Portman (R) Ohio

Senator Portman added that he wants to continue protecting other manufacturing jobs with steel and tire production in the state.