Sen. Sherrod Brown fights for COVID Relief for Ohio

COLUMBUS, OH (WTRF) — Many of us are still waiting for COVID relief in Ohio but unemployment assistance and eviction moratorium expirations are looming. Meanwhile, Senator Sherrod Brown is pushing to pass COVID relief for Ohioans.

“It is important that we step up and do our jobs.” Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio

Brown’s talking about passing this relief before the end of the year and deadlines like enhanced unemployment benefits.

Meanwhile, there’s still no stimulus package in sight.

“Look, this package won’t be perfect for Republicans or Democrats, but it will be good for the American public.” sen. Rob Portman, (R) Ohio

A lot of small businesses and local governments are running out of money.

Senator Brown says 13 M Americans got out of poverty after what Congress did in March. But that was months ago. Meanwhile, Congress hasn’t passed a stimulus package since July, leaving Ohioans without federal assistance for months.

“It’s our duty. It’s our responsibility. It’s our jobs. People shouldn’t have to wait much longer.” Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio

Even Senator Rob Portman hopes the package is done within a week.

“I hope it’s on its way, hang in there because I hope within a week, we’ll have a bill that will really help.” sen. Rob Portman, (R) Ohio

In the meantime, Portman says we also need more testing in Ohio and vaccines. He’s currently in a trial for one of the vaccines.

“The data out there from the thousands of people who have stepped forward to join these trials is at 90% of the time this vaccine is effective. That’s amazing.” sen. Rob Portman, (R) Ohio

Portman says a vaccine won’t be widely available until March or April.