Ohio (WTRF) – Recently, Senator Sherrod Brown and several other U.S. Senators introduced new legislation to help coal miners who suffer from Black Lung Disease.

The Black Lung Benefits Improvement Act would help miners who have suffered from the disease access workers compensation they are entitled to under the already existing benefits program.

According to Senator Browns’ website, ” the bill would strengthen the Black Lungs Benefit Program and ensure every coal miner who suffers from black lung disease receives the benefits they deserve. Since 1968, more than 76,000 people have died from as a result of ‘Black Lung’ disease.”

The new legislation aims to ease the burden on miners and their survivors from accessing benefits which can sometimes be a lengthy process and require legal representatives.

This is a bill Senator Brown says is a “no brainer.”

“So many mine workers, they essentially gave their lives working in the mines for years. You know, a lot of them had union protection, some of them didn’t. We know before many mine worker safety laws, they [miners] were really on their own, didn’t have a government that cared, didn’t have a strong enough union. And this [proposed legislation] just helps to update and make sure they get their benefits without some of the roadblocks and red tape that too often got in the way.” Senator Sherrod Brown | (D-Ohio)

In addition to Brown, U.S. Senators Bob Casey, Tim Kaine, Mark Warner, John Fetterman and Joe Manchin and U.S. Representative Bobby Scott co-sponsored the legislation.

