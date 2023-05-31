OHIO (WTRF) — There’s been weeks of heightened attention on the border following the end of Title 42, and Republicans say drug and human trafficking is as bad as it’s ever been.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) calls Ohio ‘ground zero’ for opioids coming from Mexico.

He says they’re now the leading cause of death among young people, and why so many children go through life without their parents.

And he puts the blame squarely on the president’s policies.

Senator Vance feels they’ve made the southern border the domain of drug cartels.

He praised past presidents like Bill Clinton and his more hawkish approach to security.

But now he sees a disconnect between Washington and the people growing wider.

“Too many people have bought into this idea that it’s unacceptable for the American nation to have a border and to have border security. And because of that there’s this partisan pushback against border security that I think is unacceptable to most Republicans and it’s unacceptable to a lot of Democrats. But there is this fringe that controls the immigration debate on the far left. And I think unfortunately they make it very, very hard to get commonsense immigration policy in this country.” Sen. J.D. Vance, (R-Ohio)

As far as a short-term solution goes, he wants the administration to give more support to border security personnel.

In the long-term…he hopes that construction on a border wall will resume.