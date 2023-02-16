EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Senator JD Vance (R-OH) visited with residents and local officials in East Palestine, Ohio Thursday. Following those meetings, Senator Vance spoke with the media outside of Centenary United Methodist Church.

Vance said “multiple people” told him that replacement rails were installed soon after the accident and other trains were then able to run through the area.

Vance also called on President Biden to quit blaming former President Donald Trump and put the Department of Transportation to work.

He also said it is important to “give people confidence that this is a safe place to live, to work, to raise a family.”

Here are some excerpts from the senator’s remarks: