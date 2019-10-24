Senate approves Tyler’s Law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tyler’s Law, a measure calling for amusement ride safety changes was approved by the Senate on Wednesday.

“(It has been) a labor of love,” said Amber Duffield. “(It’s) not only for Tyler’s memory but for the future and all that that holds so we don’t have to stand here like this again.”

In 2017, Duffield’s 18-year-old son Tyler Jarrell was killed and seven others were injured when the Fireball amusement ride malfunctioned and broke apart at the Ohio State Fair. An investigation linked the accident to excessive corrosion, which was not discovered during standard ride inspections.

The incident inspired lawmakers to create House Bill 189 in Tyler’s honor. Among its proposed changes, the measure requires more ride inspectors, more thorough recordkeeping and better access to ride history.

“What we’ve done here, in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Agriculture working closely to make this a reality, it has been a journey well worth the trip,” said bill co-sponsor State Representative John Patterson, (R, OH District 99).

Tyler’s mother hopes stricter regulations will reassure other families discouraged from riding fair rides after the 2017 tragedy. She thinks Tyler’s Law is a reflection of her son’s values.

“It didn’t even have to have Tyler’s name, but yes we are very proud,” Duffield said. “Tyler did hold very dear his family, his community and his country. And this is continuing to take care of not only his family but also his community as well.”

The bill now moves to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk, who has said he would sign it.