COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF)

During President Biden’s State of Union, he touched on economic developments in the country.

One of those being, the Intel semiconductor plant that is coming to Columbus.

We spoke to Senator Rob Portman who says they are excited the computer chip making factory is coming to Ohio.

He said its a big step in the right direction to get more products made in America.

It’s a huge investment outside the Columbus area but it’s going to help entire state and enables us to be less dependent on foreign sources of semiconductor switches and everything certainly in our cars but also electronics, washing machines, everything.” SEN. ROB PORTMAN, (R) OHIO

Senator Portman said they hope to pass legislation called the ‘Competes Act’ which possibly expand Intel further into Ohio.