Senator Sherrod Brown condemns Capitol riots

Capitol police officers stand outside of fencing that was installed around the exterior of the Capitol grounds, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 in Washington. The House and Senate certified the Democrat’s electoral college win early Thursday after a violent throng of pro-Trump rioters spent hours Wednesday running rampant through the Capitol. A woman was fatally shot, windows were bashed and the mob forced shaken lawmakers and aides to flee the building, shielded by Capitol Police. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Earlier today Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown voiced his thoughts about the Capitol riots.

He believes that these were not demonstrators, but rather domestic terrorists.

Senator Brown said he supports the proposal to invoke the 25th amendment to remove President Trump from office.

He said this is not only because of what he has done in the past, but also what he could do in the final days of his presidency.

Senator Brown spoke on the vast difference in police response between the Black Lives Matter movement and the Capitol riots.

“We need to address the gross discrepancy between Wednesday’s response and the responses we’ve seen to peaceful protestors seeking racial justice. The summer peaceful black protestors outside the White House were met with tear gas, rubber bullets, a full militarized response. While this week, white supremacists, rioters were able to breach the Capitol.” Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown (D)

He believes that Republicans should not only acknowledge President-elect Biden as the legitimate President, but also state there was no voter fraud in an effort to lower the political temperature.