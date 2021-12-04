Senators and US officials are still working to ensure return of Ohio hostages in Haiti

(WTRF) — Senators are still fighting to bring the missionaries abducted overseas back home. Two missionaries are back safe but others remain hostages.

We’ve been waiting for the return of the rest of the missionaries for six weeks now. Many of them are from Ohio. But there’s still no sign of 15 of them.

Meanwhile in the states, the FBI and State Department are trying to bring them home.

Senator Rob Portman says he’s working closely with the State Department and promises to stay personally involved. The Assistant Secretary of State is in daily connection with people on the ground.

I just urge the kidnappers to let these people go, these good people go who are trying to help the people of Haiti. I believe the US government has this at the top of their agenda, but we’ve go to get this resolved. Sen. Rob Portman – OH – (R)

In the meantime, people are praying for the missionaries and their safe release to authorities.