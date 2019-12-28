Several Ohio bills taking effect in 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – The new year is right around the corner and the Buckeye State is preparing for several law changes that will take effect in the following weeks.

Election tampering has remained top concern across the country as we head into the 2020 presidential election.

Lawmakers in Ohio have proposed Senate Bill 52, which will create a civilian cyber security reserve forces.

The state National Guard will be tasked with detecting and countering any cyber attacks on election systems.

Heading into the 2020 presidential election, it’s important we build on our past work as a state to ensure our elections remain secure and accessible for all of Ohio’s registered voters. Frank Larose, Ohio Secretary of State

The bill takes effect January 24.

Many educators in the Buckeye State will reap the benefits of an upcoming bill going into effect on February 5.

It allows for income tax deduction for certain out-of-pocket teacher expenses

Purchases for professional development of classroom supplies can be deducted up to $250 on state taxes.

This would also come on top of what teachers can claim in their federal taxes.

Helps recognize the financial sacrifices made by educators to purchase needed classroom supplies and to pursue professional development that benefits their students. Sen. Stephanie Kunze (R-Hilliard)

Another bill taking effect in February is the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Task Force, which will address the state’s aging population.

Latest Posts: