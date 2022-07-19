NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WTRF) — Several teenagers, an 18-year-old, and a 20-year-old have all been charged in connection with the murder of a New Richmond, Ohio father and son according to WCPO.

Police were called to a scene on Thursday around 1:56 a.m. after a neighbor called about gunshots heard in the Richmond Estates Mobile Home Park.

The neighbor reported to police that they saw the lights on in the home and when her son went to go check on them he found two men dead inside.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office responded and the coroner pronounced both men dead at the scene, reported WCPO.

According to police, 17-year-old Christian Montgomery, who was previously considered wanted by Clermont County police on charges of murder and other related offenses, was arrested on Tuesday without incident.

In addition, the 16-year-old and 17-year-old have each been charged with four counts of aggravated murder, four counts of murder, two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of burglary, and one count of tampering with evidence, according to WCPO.

Another 16-year-old has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of robbery, four counts of aggravated burglary, and two counts of burglary.

18-year-old Anthony Montgomery was previously arrested and charged with tampering with evidence and 20-year-old Dakota Pfeiffer was charged with one count of aggravated murder after previously being charged with tampering with evidence after admitting to police that he removed items from the scene that linked the others to the crime.

All teens have been taken into custody and are currently in the Clermont County Juvenile Detention Center while Pfeiffer is being held in the Clermont County Jail under a $1.5 million bond.