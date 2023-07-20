WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center has outlined portions of our region in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 3:00 A.M. on Friday.
What’s the difference between a watch and warning?
Counties included in the Severe Thunderstorm Watch: Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Jefferson, Harrison, Guernsey, Noble, Monroe, and Belmont County.
The timeframe for thunderstorms to roll into our region will be between 9:00 P.M. Thursday to 12:00 A.M. Friday.
The bulk of rainfall will be moving out of the area by early Friday morning. A few spotty showers are possible into the afternoon, but the bulk of the Ohio Valley will remain dry.
For an indepth look at tonight’s weather setup, click here!