WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center has outlined portions of our region in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 3:00 A.M. on Friday.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch outlining the Ohio Valley until 3:00 A.M. Friday.

Counties included in the Severe Thunderstorm Watch: Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Jefferson, Harrison, Guernsey, Noble, Monroe, and Belmont County.

The timeframe for thunderstorms to roll into our region will be between 9:00 P.M. Thursday to 12:00 A.M. Friday.

Updated look at Predictor showing the leading edge of rainfall into the region.

The bulk of rainfall will be moving out of the area by early Friday morning. A few spotty showers are possible into the afternoon, but the bulk of the Ohio Valley will remain dry.

