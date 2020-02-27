Shadyside man pleads guilty to the rape of a child

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Robert Eikleberry, 77, changed his plea from not guilty to guilty, in the 2018 rape of a nine-year-old girl in Mead Township.



Eikleberry is already serving a 10 years-to-life sentence for a child rape that occurred in Harrison County, Ohio.



In Belmont County Common Pleas Court, Eikleberry was questioned by Judge Frank Fregiato.



He told the judge he’s 77 years old, with an 11th-grade education.



Judge Fregiato set his sentencing for March 6.



Authorities say there is only one possible sentence—ten years to life.