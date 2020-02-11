Shania Wells sentenced to six counts of probation violation charges

Belmont County, OHIO (WTRF) – Judge Eric Costine imposed a sentence of six counts on Shania Wells for violating her probation on cruelty to animals.

Wells will be incarcerated for 18 months (545 days) that will be credited back to her sentence on January 18th.

Judge Costine stated that Wells violated his order of having animals, the same activity that got her to court the first time.

Judge Costine also stated that the law should permit him to double the sentence but he can’t