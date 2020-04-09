Sheriff Dave Lucas pays tribute to the life and career of the late Sheriff Tom McCort

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)- “With heartfelt sadness, we will remember with honor and respect Retired Sheriff Thomas C. McCort,” said current Sheriff Dave Lucas.



McCort served as sheriff from 1985 to 2005.



Lucas recalls that McCort came to the sheriff’s office when it was at its former location next to the courthouse in downtown St. Clairsville.

“He helped to plan the building of our new offices and jail, and moved us to our current Hammond Road location in 1996,” Lucas said.

“He oversaw the computerization of the sheriff’s office, and his administration was in office during the implementation of the Belmont County 911 system. The Special Operations Branch of the sheriff’s office came into being under his command.”



“Tom cared about the people of Belmont County,” said Lucas. “He cared about and respected those who worked under his command. His leadership style included an open door policy. He loved to tell stories, and he spoke to each of us as if we were the only person in the room. He made time for us to voice our concerns, ask for help, t hear our stories or to tell his own.”



“Each of us who worked for Sheriff McCort could provide examples of his leadership and friendship,” Lucas said. “Each was proud to serve with Sheriff McCort.”

Lucas said McCort was not only his commander but his mentor.



He said he molded him and allowed him to achieve his goal of becoming sheriff himself.



“Even though he retired in 2005, he was always available as a friend and an advisor,” Lucas said. “We remained friends throughout the years.”



“We feel Tom’s passing deeply,” Lucas said. “He was respected and admired by those who worked with him. We all join in an expression of sympathy to his wife, Pamela, his family and friends.