Sheriff: Suspicious email prompts strong police presence at Buckeye Trail High School today

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) —

Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden addressed the public on his department’s Facebook page regarding the concerns about the police presence at Buckeye Trail High School today.

Paden said East Guernsey Local School District administrators contacted the sheriff “in reference to an email.”

It was determined that the email was not direct in manner, but could not and would not be discounted as a threat. The safety of our children is not only paramount to me but to the staff and students of East Guernsey Local School District. Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden

Paden said he sent a special response unit to the school.

There is no official word tonight about any disruptions to today’s or future school activities.

Stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com as we follow this developing story.