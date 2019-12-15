Shooting inside Ohio home leaves 3 men dead

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say police called to an Ohio home discovered the bodies of three men who had been fatally shot.

The Warren Tribune Chronicle reports the men were in their late 30s to early 40s and were found by officers Thursday night in Youngstown.

A Youngstown police captain says robbery might have been a motive for the slayings although it’s unclear whether anything was stolen.

Police are awaiting confirmation from the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office before releasing the victims’ names.

Police say two guns were used in the slayings and that more than one shooter might have been involved.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

