CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – First News is getting new information on the shooting at the Canfield Fair 10 p.m. Saturday night.

According to Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene, 11 total people were arrested for a fight and shots fired at the fair. Seven of the people arrested were juveniles and four were adults.

Sheriff Greene tells us only one of the arrestees is in juvenile jail, a juvenile who was found with a gun.

Two vehicles on the scene were hit with gun fire.

The Sheriff’s Office told First News that there will be increased security at the fair today. JAC Entertainment is running security for the Sam Hunt concert Sunday night.

There are no injuries that the Sheriff is aware of.

The Canfield Fair released a statement in a press release Sunday morning:

The fair board will not tolerate conduct like that which occurred Saturday night and will take all steps necessary to ensure the safety of all those attending and working at the Fair including an enhanced police presence for the remainder of this year’s fair. We thank the Fair Police Department, the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Canfield Police Department, and other law enforcement agencies for all their work in keeping the fair a safe place. As the incident of Saturday night is the subject of criminal investigation, the board will have no further comment at this time.

The Sam Hunt concert is expected to go on, rain or shine and fair activities will be held as normal today.

Sheriff Greene tells us they are still investigating the underlying causes of the fight.

Samantha Bender contributed to this report.

When First News gets new information, we will update this story.