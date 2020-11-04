Shots fired into home with ‘Dump Trump’ signs, Ohio sheriff reports

Photo courtesy Summit County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy Summit County Sheriff’s Office

GREEN, Ohio (WJW) — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that shots were fired into a home in Green.

The home reportedly had two prominent “Dump Trump” signs on its property, one on the front lawn and another in the front window of the house. Authorities were called to the home today, and reported that an unknown suspect stole the lawn sign, while a second suspect shot into the house.

The home’s front window and siding were damaged, the sheriff’s office said, and two shotgun casings were found.

The owner of the home also reported receiving pro-Trump brochures, along with photos of the “Dump Trump” signs on the property in his mailbox.

People with any knowledge of this incident are encouraged to call the Summit County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 330-643-8637.

Get the latest headlines