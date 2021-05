The average price of gasoline across Northern West Virginia is eight cents higher this week at $2.979 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Northern WV Average $2.979Average price during the week of May 10, 2021 $2.890Average price during the week of May 18, 2020 $1.843

The following is a list of the average prices in several West Virginia locations: