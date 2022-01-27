Small earthquake hits Northeast Ohio

by: Talia Naquin

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Some folks in Northeast Ohio may have felt a little rattle Thursday morning.  

The United States Geological Survey recorded a 2.1 magnitude earthquake deep under Lake Erie just before 4 a.m. in Lake County.

Courtesy: USGS

2.1 is a level where it is not as likely to be felt.

According to FOX 8 Meteorologist Scott Sabol, folks in Willowick and Mentor would have been most likely to feel anything from the tiny quake.

The earthquake took place near the same area a 2.8 magnitude earthquake hit Lake County on Jan. 4.

Lake County has experienced several earthquakes over the past couple of years.

In June 2019, a 4.2 magnitude quake hit off the coast of Eastlake under Lake Erie.

